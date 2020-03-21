Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 39,100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Target were worth $20,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Target by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

