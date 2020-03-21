Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 51,394 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 51,394 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.12.

BA stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

