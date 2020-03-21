Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 536,229 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,406,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 536,229 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.42% of United States Steel worth $27,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 261,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 362,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United States Steel by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,457,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Shares of X stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $897.85 million, a P/E ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

