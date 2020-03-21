Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 618,165 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 618,165 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intel were worth $76,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,413,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $683,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.83 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

