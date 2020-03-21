Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,493 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 24,352 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $20,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

Shares of FDX opened at $111.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

