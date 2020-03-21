Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Stake Boosted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Caleres worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1,021.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Caleres by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Caleres by 22.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Caleres Inc has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.18 million. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.