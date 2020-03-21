California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.15 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 152.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 647,939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

