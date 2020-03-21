Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 27,196 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,196 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day moving average is $269.54. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.