Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 1.5% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after buying an additional 346,723 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 251,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after buying an additional 209,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $185.95 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.79.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

