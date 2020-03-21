CannabisCoin (CANN) Market Cap Hits $502,427.20

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $502,427.20 and $1.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

