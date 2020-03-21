Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 764.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,185 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 292,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 355,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 351,305 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 59,503 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

