Capital One Financial Comments on Goodrich Petroleum Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

