Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.0297

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and Cryptohub. Cardano has a total market cap of $769.85 million and $105.24 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00020344 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.56 or 0.02976868 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008449 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000833 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Gate.io, Cryptohub, OTCBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, OKEx, Cryptomate, DragonEX, Indodax, ABCC, Huobi, Binance, Coinbe, Coinnest, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Exmo, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

