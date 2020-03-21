Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 266.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Cardlytics worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 314,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,856,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,436,000 after purchasing an additional 207,626 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 53,982 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 79,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.36 per share, with a total value of $3,782,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $554,308.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 308,305 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,415 and sold 279,358 shares valued at $22,637,229. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.39. 1,625,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,030. The company has a market capitalization of $696.93 million, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.64. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

