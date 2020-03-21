Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will post sales of $329.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.22 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $318.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.90 million.

CATM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.45. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.