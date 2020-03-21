Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Caretrust REIT worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Shares of CTRE opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.