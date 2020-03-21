Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.00

Media headlines about Carnival (NYSE:CUK) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Carnival stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 2,882,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. Carnival has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $56.41.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

