Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

