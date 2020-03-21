Carry Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Carry has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $770,773.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Carry token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.04390534 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00070471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038480 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015950 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011831 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,385,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,374,895,784 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

