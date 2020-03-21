Cashaa Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,715.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $1,715.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.02718557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00195109 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

