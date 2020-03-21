Caspian (CSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Caspian has a market cap of $2.15 million and $598,117.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.04361553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003725 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

