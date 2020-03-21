Castle (CSTL) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Castle has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a market capitalization of $54,631.03 and approximately $6.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.01169951 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00044143 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,183,869 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.