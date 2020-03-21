Castleark Management LLC Acquires 41,435 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,330 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,435 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,745,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,235,373,000 after buying an additional 232,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $708,064,000 after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $702,139,000 after buying an additional 547,982 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $295.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.87. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

