Castleark Management LLC Acquires 43,570 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,980 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.08% of Splunk worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,490,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $165,727.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,030. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $110.30 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $176.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.58 and a 200 day moving average of $137.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

