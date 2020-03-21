Castleark Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,051 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Repligen worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Repligen by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 1,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 126,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Repligen by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Repligen by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 73,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $88.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.34. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 13.28.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $425,980.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $413,468.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,292.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,523. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

