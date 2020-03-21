Castleark Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7,084.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 65,890 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,236,000 after purchasing an additional 385,706 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after purchasing an additional 240,816 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,618,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,402,000 after purchasing an additional 185,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 518,468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,518,000 after purchasing an additional 161,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $206.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

In related news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

