Castleark Management LLC Buys 112,100 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,358,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAA opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

