Castleark Management LLC Buys 141,265 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 141,265 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for about 1.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $24,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 68,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

