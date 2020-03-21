Castleark Management LLC Buys 51,020 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,020 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

