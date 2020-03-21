Castleark Management LLC Buys New Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $21,599,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $206.59 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $200.19 and a one year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $208.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.55.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,797,150. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.