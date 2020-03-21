Castleark Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,954 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of CONMED worth $10,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CONMED from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.