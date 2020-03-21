Castleark Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,543 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.19% of ITT worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $10,209,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $5,165,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on ITT to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

