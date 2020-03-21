Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,910 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,113,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,612,360 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

