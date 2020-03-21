Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after buying an additional 481,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,663,000 after buying an additional 82,234 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $330,502,000 after buying an additional 332,216 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Illumina by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,636 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $280,200,000 after buying an additional 152,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 833,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $276,428,000 after buying an additional 80,144 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $242.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.47.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

