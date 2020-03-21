Castleark Management LLC Grows Stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,363 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Saia worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 44.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 20.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Shares of SAIA opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Saia Inc has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

