Castleark Management LLC Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Sanderson Farms worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $127.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.42 and its 200-day moving average is $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.