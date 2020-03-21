Castleark Management LLC Has $11.60 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Helen of Troy worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after buying an additional 140,963 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,997,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.