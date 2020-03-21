Castleark Management LLC Has $11.90 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 157.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,705 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,582,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,328,000 after purchasing an additional 593,792 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 576,268 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,283,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 108,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

