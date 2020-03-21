Castleark Management LLC Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $290.42 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

