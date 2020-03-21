Castleark Management LLC Has $17.85 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Zebra Technologies worth $17,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $179.38 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

