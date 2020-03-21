Castleark Management LLC Has $27.32 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 384.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,465 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 1.1% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $27,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of VLO opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

