Castleark Management LLC Has $9.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 409.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.