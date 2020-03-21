Castleark Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.18. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

