Castleark Management LLC Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 108.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,830 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 1.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $30,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545,336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,787.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,457,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,724,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,455,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,826,000 after acquiring an additional 785,957 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

NYSE BSX opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

