Castleark Management LLC Invests $9.52 Million in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 159,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Eldorado Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 86.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,521,000 after buying an additional 4,787,591 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 75.0% during the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:ERI opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $70.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.85.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.