Castleark Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,112,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,423,723,000 after purchasing an additional 472,284 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,452,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,642,000 after purchasing an additional 286,990 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

