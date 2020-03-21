Castleark Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,670 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 1.1% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $28,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Paypal by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,943,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,123 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,282,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 10,691.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 601,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 595,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,492,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.77.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

