Castleark Management LLC Makes New $10.17 Million Investment in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 570,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.20% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 258,958 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,562 shares of company stock valued at $867,493 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

