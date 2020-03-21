Castleark Management LLC Makes New $9.79 Million Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 320,870 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,787,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.23% of KBR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

KBR opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,892.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

