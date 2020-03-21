Castleark Management LLC Purchases 157,050 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Castleark Management LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 157,050 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 0.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

CSX stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.